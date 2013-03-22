Net financial result of enterprises down by 21% in 2012

In 2012 the net financial result of non-financial enterprises employing 50 or more people amounted to just over PLN 82.1bn (approx. €19.6bn), which represents a decrease of 21% compared with the previous year, according to research carried out by the Central Statistical Office (GUS). In 2011 the figure rose by 16.2%.

During the analysed period, revenues of enterprises from all operations amounted to PLN 2,383bn (€569bn), i.e. 3.9% higher than in 2011. As costs rose at a faster rate (up by 5.3%), the sector’s net profit margin fell to 3.4% from 4.5%. Liquidity measures also deteriorated, with the first degree liquidity ratio down to 34.1% from 38.1%.

In 2012 about 76.8% of all non-financial enterprises posted a net profit, down from 78% a year earlier. In manufacturing the share of profitable firms edged up, however, to 79.9% from 79.7%.

The percentage of exporting firms in the overall population of companies was 48.8%, up from 47.2%. The proportion of profitable firms among exporters was 79.6%, down from 80.5% in 2011 but higher than in the non-financial enterprise sector as a whole.

The data are for 17,594 businesses keeping double entry accounts with 50 and more employed persons. They do not cover companies from the agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing, financial intermediation and higher education sectors.