Bayer launches BPO centre in Gdansk

2013-03-20

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical group, on 19 March officially inaugurated a business process outsourcing (BPO) centre in Gdansk. The facility will provide finance and accounting services to Bayer companies in 20 countries, mainly in Europe.

At present the unit employs 60 people and serves Bayer operations in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. In April the list of countries will grow to include Romania and Bulgaria, and by 2015 it will also cover Germany, the Scandinavia, Ukraine, Russia, or Kazakhstan, among other countries, with staff levels expected to reach 200.

The company selected Gdansk because of its rich pool of well-educated workers, a large supply of modern office space, supportive local authorities, and high quality of life.

Bayer entered Poland in 1991. Its Polish operation employs more than 600 people.