Clariant building new plant in Lodz area


2013-03-15



Clariant, a global maker of innovative specialty chemicals, has initiated the construction of a factory of masterbatches (colouring concentrates for plastics) in Konstantynow Lodzki near Lodz. The value of the project is PLN 38m (approx. €9.2m). It will increase Clariant’s production capacity and strengthen its position in what is a dynamically growing product category in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe.

The complex will feature manufacturing, warehousing, R&D and office facilities.

Switzerland-based Clariant has approximately 22,100 employees at more than 100 group companies worldwide.



