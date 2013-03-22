Privatisation revenues at PLN 1.2bn in January-February

In the first two months of 2013 revenues from privatisation amounted to just under PLN 1.2bn (approx. €284m), according to the Ministry of the Treasury. The figure represents 23.5% of the official plan for the entire year, which is PLN 5bn (€1.2bn).

In 2012 revenues from privatisation reached PLN 9.2bn (€2.2bn).

According to treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski, 2013 will effectively mark the end of the privatisation process in Poland, with all the remaining major transactions expected to be completed by the end of this year or in early 2014.