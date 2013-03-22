PMR Online access    |   tel. +48 12 340 51 00    |   E-mail: info@pmrcorporate.com
Jeronimo Martins to increase investments in Biedronka to €455-490m in 2013


2013-02-28



Jeronimo Martins (JM), the Portuguese retail group, plans to invest €455-490m in Biedronka, its Polish discount chain, this year, representing about 70% of its entire capex plan for 2013 estimated to be worth €650-700m, the group announced on 27 February as it presented its financial results for 2012.

Strengthening Biedronka’s leadership position remains the top priority in Poland and the expansion plan for 2013 includes the opening of about 290 new stores and two new distribution centres, JM said.

By way of comparison, in 2012 JM invested €398m in Poland and in 2011, €312m.



