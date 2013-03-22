PMR Online access    |   tel. +48 12 340 51 00    |   E-mail: info@pmrcorporate.com
Colgate-Palmolive to add capacity in Dolnoslaskie


2013-02-22



Colgate-Palmolive, the leading global manufacturer of oral care products, has received permission for a new investment at its factory in Swidnica (Dolnoslaskie voivodship), in a local sub-zone of the Walbrzych Special Economic Zone (WSSE).

The company will spend at least PLN 102.5m (approx. €24.6m) to build a plant making mouthwash products, in a project expected to create minimally 80 jobs. The investment is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2015.



