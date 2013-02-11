PMR Online access    |   tel. +48 12 340 51 00    |   E-mail: info@pmrcorporate.com
Parliament backs ratification of EU fiscal compact


2013-02-21



The Sejm on 20 February, and the Senate the day after, voted with clear majorities to authorise the government to ratify the Treaty on Stability, Co-ordination and Governance in the Economic Monetary Union, known as the eurozone’s new fiscal pact.

Its ratification was backed by most parliamentary groups, and opposed by Law and Justice (PiS) and Solidary Poland (SP), which demanded a referendum.

The ratification bill now goes before the President for signature.

The accord, signed by 25 EU Member States, imposes stricter budget discipline rules on eurozone countries so as to prevent a repeat of the debt crisis.



