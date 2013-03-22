PMR Online access    |   tel. +48 12 340 51 00    |   E-mail: info@pmrcorporate.com
Solvay to build silica plant in Wloclawek


2013-02-14



Solvay, the international chemical group, on 13 February announced that it will invest €75m to build a factory of highly dispersible silica (HDS) in Wloclawek (Kujawsko-Pomorskie voivodship), as part of a plan to increase its global HDS production capacity by 30%. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2014.

The new plant, located on a designated Special Economic Zone site within the industrial premises of Anwil, a unit of PKN Orlen, will produce 85,000 tons of HDS per year. It will offer Solvay’s most innovative silica products, including Zeosil Premium, a latest generation HDS for tire manufacturers. Its convenient location in central Poland, close to key energy distribution and the new Warsaw-Gdansk highway, will bring logistical benefits to customers in Eastern Europe and Russia, the group said in a statement.

Brussels-based Solvay employs about 31,000 people in 55 countries.



