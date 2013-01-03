Poland negotiates 4% rise in EU funding for 2014-2020

2013-02-11

Poland stands to receive 4.2% more funds from the European Union in the 2014-2020 budget cycle than it was allocated in 2007-2013, even though the Union’s overall budget is to be reduced by about 3% compared with the previous seven-year period in what is the first spending cut in the group’s history, according to a budget deal reached by EU leaders in Brussels on 8 February.

Poland’s overall allocation has been agreed at €105.8bn, up from €101.5bn. Of this, €72.9bn will be in cohesion funds, an increase of about €4bn compared with 2007-2013, with the country remaining by far the biggest recipient of EU cohesion funding. Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funds for Poland will amount to €28.5bn during the 2014-2020 cycle, up from €26.9bn. Direct payments to farmers will increase, but funding for rural development, the CAP’s so-called second-pillar, will be lower by about €3.5bn.

The overall budget must still be approved by the European Parliament.